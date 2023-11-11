Kraft Souplings Pair Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup In Dumpling Form

Just in time for chilly winter nights, Kraft Singles and chef Shirley Chung have collaborated on a limited-time run of grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings. These ultra-gooey morsels combine the age-old beloved flavor combo into one-bite "Souplings."

In this reimagination of a classic soup dumpling, the tomato soup and gooey cheese are tucked neatly inside the dumpling wrapper in a Chinese-American culinary fusion. As Chung notes in an official press release, "I love marrying traditional, authentic Chinese cuisine in new and progressive American ways." She saw dumplings as a great vehicle to achieve that with tomato soup and grilled cheese.

Chef Shirley Chung has worked under Thomas Keller and Guy Savoy and as the Executive Chef at China Poblano by Jose Andres. In addition to being the Season 14 "Top Chef" runner-up, she appeared on the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" and has been a featured chef at the James Beard House. In other words, Chef Chung knows her stuff, and she's serving the new Souplings for a limited time at Ms Chi Café, her Culver City, C.A. restaurant. (The Los Angeles Times even named Ms. Chi on "The Best Dumplings in Los Angeles" list.) Foodies outside of California can try the Souplings for themselves by ordering online via Goldbelly.com. A 16-pack runs for $89.95 and ships for free frozen on dry ice. Per the website, each dumpling weighs about 1.2 ounces and the 16-pack serves two to four people.