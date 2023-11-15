Baltimore's Peppermint Stick And Lemon Snack Is A Unique Sweet And Sour Treat

In a glorious mix of taste and tradition, the Baltimore Flower Mart has played host to countless fresh lemons and porous peppermint sticks over 100-plus years. When combined, those two simple items create the magical old-fashioned Baltimore lemon stick consumed by at least 2,000 eager customers every year.

Known as a lemon peppermint stick or simply a lemon stick, it's a juicy, minty, sweet, and tangy handheld treat that captures the essence of regional pride and giddy devotion handed down through generations. The unlikely marriage of flavors and textures is the point, reflected in the mix of humanity on display at the wildly popular event. Attendees in elegant high-society style hats or more flamboyant interpretations mingle with hipsters, professionals, and families –– all sipping and slurping lemon juice through peppermint sticks.

In short, the treat consists of a porous peppermint stick inserted into a fresh lemon. Miraculously, the peppermint stick softens and becomes a straw, infusing waiting tastebuds with wild and wonderful explosions of flavor. If you don't live in or near Baltimore, you can make the treat at home as long as you can find the right type of old-fashioned peppermint stick.