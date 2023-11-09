Starbucks Honors Veterans Day With Free Tall Coffee Deal

In honor of Veterans Day, Starbucks will offer a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced coffee on Saturday, November 11, 2023 to veterans, active duty service members, and their spouses. The offer is available at participating stores in the U.S., which means veterans might not score the freebie at all of the brand's franchised locations, like those found in Barnes & Noble and Target.

The offer is valid on orders placed in the cafe and drive-thru, so veterans will not be able to land the deal if they try to order ahead via the Starbucks app. The limit is one free coffee per customer, and cold brew coffee is excluded from the promotion. According to The Military Wallet, the coffee giant does not require military ID verification in order to redeem the offer.

Starbucks honors the military year-round by providing support to its employees (or partners as the brand calls them) who also served. According to Starbucks, the company has hired over 40,000 veterans and military spouses over the last decade with a commitment to hire 5,000 more annually, while also offering relocation services to its employees.