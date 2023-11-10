The Biggest Prep Mistake You're Making With Pulled Pork

Ah, pulled pork: One of the most appealing of the pantheon of smoked meats. Marbled with connective tissue and seams of fat that melt and coat the tender muscle fibers, pork shoulder is a giving and forgiving cut of meat. As far as smoked meats go, it's a great on-ramp to the wider world of smoking as pulled pork is fairly simple to master. But, there are still numerous, easily-remedied mistakes that can be made when readying the meat. Chief among them is putting meat in the smoker straight from the fridge.

Pulled pork is well within anyone's reach. Pork shoulders are readily available and just need a quick seasoning rub and a rest in the fridge for a day or two to really soak in the flavor. However, before you plop the shoulder on the heat, you need to go a step further and remove it from the fridge a few hours before you plan to start smoking. This allows the meat to reach ambient temperature, shortening the overall smoking time, avoiding burnt edges, and leading to a more consistent final product.

From there, get a smoker or grill set for indirect cooking at a nice medium-low temperature of 250 to 350 F. Make sure there is a pan of water to catch drippings and add moisture to the cooking process, place your pork shoulder over it, and close the door or drop on the lid. Pretty much all that's left is to monitor the temperature.