The Easy Ice Cup Hack To Keep A Pitcher Of Beer Cold

Hosting a dinner party or get-together comes with its own set of challenges, and ensuring that your pitcher of beer remains cold shouldn't be one of them. You've just pulled the beer from the fridge, knowing it won't stay cold for long — and lukewarm beer doesn't do justice to its full-bodied flavor. You find yourself without chilled mugs and are not keen on watering down your beer with ice cubes. Before you fret, here's a brilliant solution: Use an ice cup to keep your pitcher of beer cold.

First, grab a plastic cup and fill it with ice. Then, transfer the cup to the pitcher of beer, letting it float gently within. The floating cup of ice acts like an ice pack or temporary internal cooler for all the beer in the pitcher. Even better, it will stay cold without getting diluted or watered down. Of course, carefully remove the cup of ice before pouring the beer.

This ice cup hack will help ensure that your beer stays at an optimal temperature, ideally from 38 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the American Homebrewers Association. While you bask in the company of good friends and good food, you can rest assured that your delicious beer stays cold and refreshing.