Ina Garten's Trick To Give Your Pie The Absolute Best Piping

Piping is one of the best parts of any pie. Not only is it decorative and pleasing to the eye, but it also tastes pretty darn good. However, if you've ever filled a pastry bag with whipped cream and attached the tip of your choice to make your design, you know that it is easier said than done. It requires a steady hand and precision, which can be difficult. Thankfully, Ina Garten has an easy trick that will make your pies look like masterpieces and it just requires a little bit of spin.

In an Instagram post, the "Barefoot Contessa" demonstrates that the key to perfect piping swirls and twirls is to rotate the pie as you pipe. Garten demonstrates her method on a frozen key lime pie, moving her hand in a clockwise motion as she makes lovely connected loops of whipped cream. If you've ever tried your hand at decorating a cake, Garten's trick for pie mimics this same technique.