How Mineral Packets Will Impact The Flavor Of Your Coffee

In addition to the beans themselves, a multitude of factors go into making a tasty cup of coffee. The grind size, extraction duration, temperature, ratio of coffee to water, and the brewing device all affect the resultant mug of joe. While there are many recipes and techniques that highlight optimizing such characteristics, one especially important element often flies under the radar: the water.

After all, a brewed coffee is nearly 99% water. So, even if the liquid base may seem flavorless, it still has detectable impacts on the result. Its mineral content — referred to as its hardness — along with other factors like its pH level and added chlorine, all impact the taste of water. When such compounds are hyper-saturated, the result is often a bitter, dull, or one-dimensional cup of coffee.

However, completely pure water isn't ideal, either. Without any minerals, extraction isn't optimized, and the resulting coffee will therefore be overly acidic and weak. So, how do you strike the perfect balance? First, learn the composition of your local water and then adjust it accordingly using mineral packets.