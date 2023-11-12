The Small Connecticut Grocer Martha Stewart Absolutely Loves

All of us have our favorite grocery store, including Martha Stewart, who has a special place in her heart for Mike's Organic. The cookbook author and TV personality has shouted out the small grocery store with only one location in Cos Cob, Connecticut, on her blog. The store's owner, Mike Geller, even posted a selfie on Instagram with her in the store in May. Around this time of year, Stewart likes to get her Thanksgiving turkey from the organic grocery store.

What makes Mike's Organic so special? It started in 2009 with community-supported agriculture, which is a way consumers connect with local farmers through a membership that provides weekly grocery delivery. Mike's Organic exclusively partners with local farms, fishermen, and other food producers to "bring you the highest quality products that you can't find anywhere else," according to its site. Visitors can also shop for products at the retail store, where local farmers regularly convene to share their skills.

Some of the local farms and producers that Mike's Organic works with include Bread Alone Bakery, Raus Coffee, Lancaster Farm Fresh, and Pine Hill Farm. To us, it sounds like a bigger version of a farm stand inside of a store. It makes sense that a famed home cook and hostess like Stewart appreciates locally-sourced, fresh, and organic foods.