Jacques Torres Says Slow Fermentation Is The Key To Perfect Pizza Dough - Exclusive

Pizza is a year-round meal. Whether it's a white pizza (using béchamel sauce) for the winter or a classic Margherita for the summer, the dish has seemingly never-ending possibilities — which is why you should try your best to perfect it (you know, for science purposes). There are quite a few methods that result in stacking some tasty pizzas, but Jacques Torres — pastry chef, chocolatier, and "Nailed It!" host — recommends the slow fermentation method.

Tasting Table attended the "Making the Perfect Pastry" event with Torres at the former Netflix Bites restaurant in Los Angeles. That's when he recommended "allowing [the pizza dough] to sit at least 48 to 72 hours prior to cooking." Why the long wait? Fermentation is the process in which a food or drink undergoes a chemical change due to the yeast and bacteria in it. In simpler terms, the carbs in the food or beverage break down into a simpler substance, like alcohol — in dough's case, adding depth of flavor and lighter texture from the carbon dioxide released during the process. And letting fermentation do its thing can change the way you experience your pizza.