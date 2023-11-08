How To Pick The Best Fresh Shelling Beans At The Farmers Market

When visiting your local farmers market to buy fresh shelling beans, consider a few things. First, the best time to find these versatile legumes is during their peak season, which typically falls in late summer and early fall. This is when they're at their freshest, offering the fullest flavors.

When inspecting shelling beans, start with the pods. Good quality pods are firm and plump, indicating healthy, well-developed beans inside. They should feel heavy for their size — a sign of ample moisture, which is crucial for fresh beans. While some blemishes are normal, avoid pods that are excessively spotted or look shriveled, as these are often signs of age or poor storage. The color of the pods can vary based on the bean variety but look for vibrant and consistent hues. Dull or overly light colors may indicate age or overexposure to sunlight.

When shaking the pod, the beans inside shouldn't feel loose or move around. If possible, gently open a pod to inspect the beans inside. They should be plump, occupy the pod snugly, and have a smooth, shiny surface. Shriveled or discolored beans are telltale signs that they're past their prime. The texture of the beans is also important. Fresh shelling beans should be firm with a slight give when pressed but not be so soft that they feel mushy or disintegrate. This texture indicates that they are ripe and fresh.