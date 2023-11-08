The Telltale Signs Of An Under-Baked Banana Bread

Banana bread is one of the best baked goods out there — you can have it in the morning with a cup of coffee, or you could have a slice for dessert, perhaps paired with a scoop of ice cream. It's also the perfect vessel to play around with various additions, such as nuts or chocolate chips. But before you can play around with different variations of banana bread, you need to know how to tell if the banana bread loaf is under-baked to avoid ruining your hard work — and to make sure you actually get to enjoy a slice. Luckily, there's a telltale sign.

When you take the banana bread out of the oven, insert a toothpick into the center; if the toothpick comes out wet, then the loaf is underdone and will be gooey on the inside — which is certainly not what we want. When the toothpick should come out mostly clean but with a few crumbs, then you'll know that the banana bread is perfectly done. Or, you could use the food thermometer method to check the doneness — a cooked-through banana bread will register an internal temperature between 200 degrees to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're worried about overcooking it, you can always take it out of the oven before the cooking timer is up to check on it with the toothpick method — whatever it takes to get that moist and delicious loaf.