The Crucial Step You Shouldn't Skip For The Best Flavor In Crab Ceviche

Tasting Table's fresh crab ceviche recipe, which was developed by Ksenia Prints, is the perfect appetizer. The fresh crab is paired with tomatoes, jalapeños, shallots, lime juice, and cilantro to make for a delicious medley of flavors that is sure to impress your dinner party guests. But, in order to make sure that the flavor is the highest quality possible, there's one crucial step that you should not skip: chilling the ceviche before serving.

After you've mixed together all of the ingredients, it may look ready to serve, but you actually need to cover the bowl and chill it in the fridge for at least an hour. This is a necessity, because the ingredients need time to fully meld together. The crab will become more tender while it is marinating with the rest of the ingredients, which will make a major difference in the experience of savoring the dish. You could also mix together the ingredients ahead of time and keep it in the fridge for a whole day, or even overnight for maximum enhancement. After it's finished chilling, the flavor of the dish will be so robust that you'll be happy you were patient and took the time to let it marinate.