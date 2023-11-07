The Crucial Step You Shouldn't Skip For The Best Flavor In Crab Ceviche
Tasting Table's fresh crab ceviche recipe, which was developed by Ksenia Prints, is the perfect appetizer. The fresh crab is paired with tomatoes, jalapeños, shallots, lime juice, and cilantro to make for a delicious medley of flavors that is sure to impress your dinner party guests. But, in order to make sure that the flavor is the highest quality possible, there's one crucial step that you should not skip: chilling the ceviche before serving.
After you've mixed together all of the ingredients, it may look ready to serve, but you actually need to cover the bowl and chill it in the fridge for at least an hour. This is a necessity, because the ingredients need time to fully meld together. The crab will become more tender while it is marinating with the rest of the ingredients, which will make a major difference in the experience of savoring the dish. You could also mix together the ingredients ahead of time and keep it in the fridge for a whole day, or even overnight for maximum enhancement. After it's finished chilling, the flavor of the dish will be so robust that you'll be happy you were patient and took the time to let it marinate.
How to serve the fresh crab ceviche
Fresh crab ceviche tastes delicious all on its own, but the Tasting Table recipe also suggests pairing it with tortilla chips — perhaps Tasting Table's homemade chili lime tortilla chips to double up on the infusion of lime — or plantain chips. Or, you could take the plantain idea a step further and make your own easy fried plantains to pair with the ceviche. Or, for a different kind of crunchiness, you could serve the ceviche atop tostadas.
Crab ceviche would also pair well with rice and beans. For this route, a straightforward white rice and black beans mix would complement the flavorful ceviche. Or, if you want to go a more complex route, you could opt for Mexican rice and pinto beans. Finally, Tasting Table's healthy green rice recipe — which is infused with cilantro and peppers, amongst other ingredients — would be a perfect companion for the crab ceviche.