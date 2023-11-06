Trader Joe's Has Released Their Thanksgiving Fearless Flyer 2023. Here's What We Like
One of the most exciting times of the year for ardent Trader Joe's fans has arrived: The grocery store chain has just released its Thanksgiving Fearless Flyer for 2023, which means we finally know what foods we can expect in stores for the holidays this year. In other words, let the Thanksgiving planning commence.
First and foremost, Trader Joe's is offering an assortment of traditional Thanksgiving foods — including a few turkey options for the dinner's main event. There are also plenty of sides and appetizer selections to pick from to customize your holiday feast, many of which are pre-made to make the busy cooking day a bit easier. Finally, the holiday wouldn't be complete without desserts and drinks — TJ's has quite a few delicious products in those categories to choose from as well.
We've carefully browsed through all of the offerings in this year's flyer. Here are the food items that you most need to know about.
TJ's has multiple turkeys and a ham
For those of you looking to cook a whole turkey from scratch, TJ's has three all-natural options. First, there are the Organic Young Turkeys and the Brined Fresh Young Turkeys, the latter of which has been marinated in a sweet-savory brine. Finally, TJ's is offering a Kosher turkey option. Each of these products will be available in stores beginning on November 9, ranging from $2.49 to $3.99 per pound.
If you're hosting a smaller Thanksgiving this year and don't need a full turkey, Trader Joe's is selling a fully cooked and seasoned half turkey breast with garlic herb butter (brined and bone-in) that takes just a little under an hour in the oven to reheat. Found in the refrigerator aisle, the Trader Joe's Brined Bone-In Half Turkey Breast will be sold at $9.99 per pound.
Rounding out the turkey selections, you won't want to miss TJ's turkey gravy. Drizzle this over roasted turkey pieces or over two of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes: Mashed potatoes and stuffing.
If you're not a turkey person, the grocery store is also offering a Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham, which is already fully cooked and just needs some time in the oven to reheat it for serving. The hams are priced at $5.99 per pound.
There are plenty of easy-to-make side options
Half the fun of Thanksgiving is all of the delicious side options to choose from — and Trader Joe's certainly has you covered in this department. If you're looking to switch up your mashed potatoes recipe, you may want to try out TJ's mashed sweet potatoes, which have been fully cooked and frozen into portions so that all you have to do is heat the amount you need. To make them fully memorable, you can use TJ's recipe for Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Brown Butter. Or, if you want to work from scratch with full sweet potatoes, TJ's is offering those as well — and a recipe for Maple & Harissa Glazed Sweet Potatoes.
Further, stuffing is a must. Alongside the boxed Cornbread Stuffing Mix, Trader Joe's is offering a pre-made cornbread stuffing (complete with apples, dried cranberries, and herbs) that simply requires reheating before it's ready to serve. Similarly, if you're looking for a stuffing-like side that has fewer carbs, TJ's is selling a pre-made Roasted Cauliflower and Orzo dish that is full of the flavor of four cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, topped with breadcrumbs. Speaking of carbs, for a bread side dish, you could reach for the tin of Organic Crescent Rolls.
On the other end of the spectrum, we need some healthy options and TJ's doesn't disappoint. Hitting shelves for the holidays is its easy-to-prepare frozen Brussels sprouts, as well as a Veggies & Greens Salad Kit.
Create a fearless appetizer spread from Trader Joe's
It never hurts to have some appetizers ready for guests to snack on while waiting for the turkey — and the rest of the feast — to be ready to eat. Luckily, Trader Joe's has plenty of exciting fall items that will work perfectly as appetizers.
To start with, TJ's has everything you need for a delicious charcuterie board. Their cheese selection includes the well-aged 1,000-Day Gouda and the Aged Sheep's Milk Cheese. Or, if you prefer cheese spreads, you can reach for either the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese spread or the holiday version (which infuses cranberry bits and cinnamon) to pair with your favorite type of cracker. If chips are more to your liking than crackers, you could try the festive Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips. To round out the charcuterie board, you can add in some of TJ's Candied Pecans or the Nuts About Rosemary Mix, as well as the Sweetened Dried Cranberries.
The grocery chain is also offering an All Butter Puff Pastry. This can be used for homemade appetizers, such as Trader Joe's Ricotta & Pesto Tear & Share recipe.
Don't forget the drinks and desserts
A feast isn't complete without drinks — both boozy and non-alcoholic. For the alcoholic options, Trader Joe's is offering plenty of quality wine options, such as a Santa Lucia Highlands Grand Reserve Pinot Noir for red wine lovers and a VINTJS 2021 Chardonnay for white wine lovers. Or, if you think the holidays call for sparkling wine, there's the North Coast Brut, the Brut Rosé, or the Incanto Prosecco. Or, to really get into the holiday spirit, you may want to check out Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Egg Nog Liqueur or the Wine-Based Egg Nog.
For anyone who prefers to stick to non-alcoholic drinks, TJ's has a Sparkling White Chardonnay Grape Juice, which is a sparkling grape juice made from Spanish-grown Chardonnay grapes; it's the perfect way to integrate a fancy drink into the mix that doesn't contain alcohol. Additionally, for after-dinner drinks, you may want to try the Maple Espresso Black Tea or the Autumn Maple Coffee Roast.
Speaking of after-dinner treats, the night won't be complete until everyone has had dessert. Trader Joe's is, of course, offering the most iconic Thanksgiving dessert: pumpkin pie. But, if you're looking for something more unconventional, you could opt for the Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie, which is filled to the brim with tart cranberries and walnuts, sitting atop a vanilla and almond-infused crust. Or, to make your own dessert, you could integrate the Mini Marshmallows into TJ's recipe for Butter Toffee Pretzel Bark.