18 Top-Rated Spots To Grab Cake In Chicago

When it comes to dining in Chicago, savory and meaty fare like burgers and deep-dish pizza tend to take top billing, but the Second City still saves room for its sweet tooth. As a dedicated cake connoisseur who went to culinary school in Chicago and lived there for 13 years, I'm no stranger to the city's sweets scene, and particularly the copious pastries and desserts found throughout its bakeries. Over the years, and on return visits to my home city, I always make sure to save room for dessert — especially cake.

Like deep-dish and steak, Chicago tends to go unabashedly big with its food, and that sentiment certainly holds true with cake. In bakeries and restaurants alike, dexterous and whimsical pastry chefs put their stamp on the Americana confection by layering, frosting, and sprinkling any number of vibrant and flavorful creations. From pitch-perfect tres leches and a Presidential-approved caramel cake to super-stacked desserts with as many layers as the Willis Tower has floors, these are the 18 best places to grab cake in Chicago.