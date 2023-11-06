McCormick And NYC's Dough Doughnuts Team Up For Gravy-Flavored Treat

McCormick and Dough Doughnuts are two of the latest brands to roll out festive-flavored treats to bring in the upcoming holiday season. The spice company and New York City-based artisanal doughnut chain introduced its Holiday Bites Collection, a limited-time collaboration of mini doughnuts in three flavors: It's All Gravy, Cranberry Craze, and Pumpkin to Talk About.

"At McCormick, we believe that flavor can transform ordinary moments into extraordinary memories," says Giovanna DiLegge, vice president of marketing, NA consumer at McCormick. "Our collaboration with Dough Doughnuts is a celebration of the traditions and seasonal flavors that bring families and friends together during the holidays."

The holiday-flavored doughnuts come in a collectible holiday tin that fittingly features the brand's logos and illustrations of spices and baked goods. Each order has four of each flavor for a total of 12 mini doughnuts for $69 plus shipping and handling. You can pre-order the set starting on November 6, via Dough Doughnuts, for Thanksgiving delivery nationwide while supplies last. Delivery times vary and the first 500 orders will receive free shipping.