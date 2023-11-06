McCormick And NYC's Dough Doughnuts Team Up For Gravy-Flavored Treat
McCormick and Dough Doughnuts are two of the latest brands to roll out festive-flavored treats to bring in the upcoming holiday season. The spice company and New York City-based artisanal doughnut chain introduced its Holiday Bites Collection, a limited-time collaboration of mini doughnuts in three flavors: It's All Gravy, Cranberry Craze, and Pumpkin to Talk About.
"At McCormick, we believe that flavor can transform ordinary moments into extraordinary memories," says Giovanna DiLegge, vice president of marketing, NA consumer at McCormick. "Our collaboration with Dough Doughnuts is a celebration of the traditions and seasonal flavors that bring families and friends together during the holidays."
The holiday-flavored doughnuts come in a collectible holiday tin that fittingly features the brand's logos and illustrations of spices and baked goods. Each order has four of each flavor for a total of 12 mini doughnuts for $69 plus shipping and handling. You can pre-order the set starting on November 6, via Dough Doughnuts, for Thanksgiving delivery nationwide while supplies last. Delivery times vary and the first 500 orders will receive free shipping.
A look at the Holiday Bites Collection flavors
Are you wondering what gives the mini doughnuts their festive flavors? It's All Gravy is made of McCormick brown gravy-infused dough with maple cheesecake filling topped with brown gravy glaze, ground sage, and black pepper stuffing crumbles with garlic powder. The Cranberry Crazy doughnut honors the classic holiday side dish with a cranberry jam filling with McCormick rosemary, and a cranberry-rosemary glaze topped with dried cranberries. Pumpkin To Talk About doughnuts pays homage to the popular dessert with a creamy filling made of McCormick pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, and cinnamon topped with a pumpkin glaze, pecan streusel crumbles, and a dollop of meringue with ground cinnamon.
To celebrate the limited-time collaboration, McCormick and Dough Doughnuts are offering samples at two of Dough Doughnuts locations in New York City. You can grab a free box of all three flavors at Dough's Rockefeller Center location starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, and at its Flatiron shop on Thursday, November 9, starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. If you can't make one of these events, McCormick and Dough Doughnuts also teamed up on a recipe for their Pumpkin To Talk About-inspired doughnut that you can make at home.