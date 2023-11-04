Use Tomato For A More Flavorful Way To Thin Out Smoothies

Smoothie recipes tend to follow a formula of fruit, milk, and sweetener, potentially with some nutritious ingredients mixed in like spinach, nut butter, or chia seeds. But while leafy greens are among the most popular veggie options to incorporate into smoothies, why stop there? Adding tomatoes to your blender can provide a boost of sweetness and acidity, giving even the most bland beverages zingy sips of flavor. And technically, tomatoes are fruits anyway, so they'll be right at home in your recipe.

But perhaps the biggest boon that these red fruits can bring to your drink is that they can help thin out an overly thick smoothie. Instead of using water, which adds liquid but no flavor, go for either big tomato chunks, juice, or cherry or grape tomatoes, the latter of which are the perfect size for tossing in your blender. Mixed with all the other sweet fruits in your drink (and potentially some honey or maple syrup), you'll get a refreshing balance of flavors and the ideal texture. Plus, your smoothie will come out of the blender with a tinge of pink and a boost of extra nutrients.