Use Tomato For A More Flavorful Way To Thin Out Smoothies
Smoothie recipes tend to follow a formula of fruit, milk, and sweetener, potentially with some nutritious ingredients mixed in like spinach, nut butter, or chia seeds. But while leafy greens are among the most popular veggie options to incorporate into smoothies, why stop there? Adding tomatoes to your blender can provide a boost of sweetness and acidity, giving even the most bland beverages zingy sips of flavor. And technically, tomatoes are fruits anyway, so they'll be right at home in your recipe.
But perhaps the biggest boon that these red fruits can bring to your drink is that they can help thin out an overly thick smoothie. Instead of using water, which adds liquid but no flavor, go for either big tomato chunks, juice, or cherry or grape tomatoes, the latter of which are the perfect size for tossing in your blender. Mixed with all the other sweet fruits in your drink (and potentially some honey or maple syrup), you'll get a refreshing balance of flavors and the ideal texture. Plus, your smoothie will come out of the blender with a tinge of pink and a boost of extra nutrients.
How to make a smoothie with tomatoes
While adding tomato to your smoothies may not sound so appetizing at first, these ingredients pair well with a variety of fruits. Strawberries, raspberries, bananas, peaches, apricots, and avocado are all prime contenders here — but keep in mind that the latter will mostly add creaminess, while the other fruits bring the sweetness that can balance out the tomatoes' acidity. If you'd like the sweetest tomatoes possible to avoid that tart taste, however, use them when they're in season from May to October. And since you're throwing summery tomato flavors in your drink, you can also pair them with refreshing herbs like mint and basil, or veggies like cucumbers and carrots. Or, make an entirely savory morning beverage with kale or spinach, celery, carrots, and lemon juice. You may not even need to add any additional liquid here, as the tomatoes can provide plenty of juices themselves.
If you're using these red fruits to thin out traditional sweet smoothies, however, you'll need to pair them with another liquid to avoid a watery consistency with an overly strong tomato flavor. Try regular or non-dairy milk, which can help mask the taste slightly and won't add to the beverage's acidity like orange juice would. Start by making your smoothie without the tomatoes, then add chunks and blend as you go, stopping when you reach your ideal consistency.