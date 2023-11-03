A Jury Awards Over $7 Million To A Woman Whose Cooking Spray Exploded

In a lawsuit over consumer cooking spray, a Pennsylvania woman received a jury award equaling $7.1 million in punitive and compensatory damages. The case was filed in Illinois' Cook County Superior Court against Conagra Brands, a major food packaging company, after plaintiff Tammy Reese claimed to have received extensive burns while using a can of Swell cooking spray in May 2017.

In her lawsuit, filed in 2019, Reese claimed the can unexpectedly malfunctioned, expelling and igniting highly flammable chemicals that burned her upper torso, including her face, hands, and forearms. According to legal representation, the injury resulted from a defect in a ventilation mechanism located on the bottom of the can.

In a statement released by Meyers & Flowers, one of the law firms representing Reese and other similar plaintiffs, Reese said, "Nothing can begin to describe the excruciating pain and fear I felt that day. When I learned that countless other people had experienced what I went through and that no recall was ever made, I felt angry. I hope that they can get justice for the pain Conagra caused them to live with for the rest of our lives."

A Conagra spokesperson notes that the specific can design is no longer in production, yet the company stands by its products as being safe and effective with proper use. The verdict will potentially be appealed, but this legal battle was only the first of many to come.