Add Worcestershire Sauce To Avocado Mousse For A Savory Blast Of Flavor
For those of you who have been keeping an eye out for a new way to use avocados, look no further than Tasting Table's savory avocado mousse recipe, developed by Miriam Hahn. It's similar to guacamole, but with a new set of flavors to make it stand on its own. The key to this mousse's unique flavor? Worcestershire sauce, which Hahn describes as "the savory ingredient that takes the taste to a whole new level."
Worcestershire sauce, for anyone unfamiliar, is a fermented sauce made with onions, anchovies, garlic, tamarind, sugar, and molasses. It's an umami-rich sauce with notes of tanginess, saltiness, and sweetness — the dynamic flavor profile can upgrade just about any dish in need of some extra savoriness. It's the reason that this avocado mousse stands out against other avocado recipes — and the reason you'll want to return to this recipe again and again.
How to serve the savory avocado mousse
Once you've fallen in love with the savory goodness of the avocado mousse, then you'll want to know the best way to serve it. To begin with, Hahn suggests spreading it on a baguette or even using it for a bruschetta. Hahn continued, "[You can use it for] traditional bruschetta and a Mediterranean one with grilled zucchini, eggplant, and kalamata olives. It makes for a pretty trio. It would also be great for an upscale brunch."
You could also use it as a dip for tortilla chips — just as you would with guacamole — or for a veggie platter. In either case, it makes for an exciting and memorable appetizer at a dinner party. Or perhaps you want to use it as a sandwich spread — it would go well with a turkey club or as a welcome addition to the classic BLT.
Or, you could use the savory avocado mousse to upgrade the umami factor of your morning avocado toast, topping it off with a fried egg. But if you do, you may not want to ever go back to any other version of avocado toast.