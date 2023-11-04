Add Worcestershire Sauce To Avocado Mousse For A Savory Blast Of Flavor

Once you've fallen in love with the savory goodness of the avocado mousse, then you'll want to know the best way to serve it. To begin with, Hahn suggests spreading it on a baguette or even using it for a bruschetta. Hahn continued, "[You can use it for] traditional bruschetta and a Mediterranean one with grilled zucchini, eggplant, and kalamata olives. It makes for a pretty trio. It would also be great for an upscale brunch."

You could also use it as a dip for tortilla chips — just as you would with guacamole — or for a veggie platter. In either case, it makes for an exciting and memorable appetizer at a dinner party. Or perhaps you want to use it as a sandwich spread — it would go well with a turkey club or as a welcome addition to the classic BLT.

Or, you could use the savory avocado mousse to upgrade the umami factor of your morning avocado toast, topping it off with a fried egg. But if you do, you may not want to ever go back to any other version of avocado toast.