The Trick To Stabilizing A Flimsy Roasting Pan

Foil roasting pans are convenient when you're hosting a large crowd or haven't got a sturdy oven tray that's big enough to accommodate a huge dish. However, their thin, flimsy sides also make them tricky to lift in and out of a hot oven, particularly if there's cooking liquid or meat juices inside that could spill and scold the skin. A simple way to stabilize a roasting pan that lacks structure is to place it on top of a flat baking sheet.

Aside from using foil roasting pans for large gatherings (because they can go straight from the fridge to the oven to the dinner table), they're also a great fit for when you need a bigger vessel to bake both protein and vegetables in the same tin. The benefit of roasting veggies alongside a beef brisket or with a side of salmon is that they soak up the yummy juices as they cook, making for a tender, flavorful side. Finally, even if you do have a roasting dish that's large enough to fit your trimmings, a family-sized lasagna, or multiple servings of meatballs, you might want to use a disposable pan simply to eliminate the dreaded post-dinner cleanup.