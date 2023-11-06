Make Frozen Pasta Entrees Go Further By Adding Veggie Noodles

Frozen pasta entrees are undoubtedly convenient, but they often leave us wanting more — more flavor, more texture, and just more overall. Luckily, there's a simple and delicious solution to make those frozen pasta dishes go further, while also adding a healthy twist to your meal. The secret? Incorporate vegetables or vegetable noodles into your dish.

One common quibble with frozen pasta entrees is the often disproportionate amount of sauce. While it adds flavor, it can sometimes overwhelm the dish, leaving you with a pool of sauce and not enough pasta or vegetables to balance it out. Here's where the magic of vegetables comes in.

By adding more vegetables to your frozen pasta, you not only increase the overall volume of the dish but also provide more surface area for the sauce to cling to. This means you can enjoy the flavors of the sauce without drowning out the other components of your meal. Plus, you get an extra dose of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.