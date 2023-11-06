Make Frozen Pasta Entrees Go Further By Adding Veggie Noodles
Frozen pasta entrees are undoubtedly convenient, but they often leave us wanting more — more flavor, more texture, and just more overall. Luckily, there's a simple and delicious solution to make those frozen pasta dishes go further, while also adding a healthy twist to your meal. The secret? Incorporate vegetables or vegetable noodles into your dish.
One common quibble with frozen pasta entrees is the often disproportionate amount of sauce. While it adds flavor, it can sometimes overwhelm the dish, leaving you with a pool of sauce and not enough pasta or vegetables to balance it out. Here's where the magic of vegetables comes in.
By adding more vegetables to your frozen pasta, you not only increase the overall volume of the dish but also provide more surface area for the sauce to cling to. This means you can enjoy the flavors of the sauce without drowning out the other components of your meal. Plus, you get an extra dose of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Vegetable options to consider
If you want to try adding vegetables or vegetable noodles to your pasta dish but are unsure where to begin, there are plenty of well-suited options. Zucchini noodles are a popular choice for a low-carb and gluten-free option. Their mild flavor complements a wide range of pasta sauces. Or, use a vegetable peeler to create long, thin carrot ribbons. They add a sweet crunch and vibrant color to your dish, especially when paired with creamy pasta sauces.
As for fresh vegetables, spinach is a versatile addition. You can wilt it into your dish, or you can lightly steam it and mix it in, adding a healthy dose of green goodness. Steam or roast broccoli florets until tender-crisp and then toss them with your pasta; their earthy flavor pairs nicely with tomato-based sauces. Sautéed mushrooms are also a perfect match for pasta. Their rich, umami flavor complements many sauce varieties.
Bell peppers add sweetness and a satisfying crunch. Slice them thinly and toss them in with your pasta for a burst of color and flavor. Meanwhile, roasted or blistered cherry tomatoes can transform your frozen pasta into a vibrant, fresh-tasting meal. They work wonderfully with garlic and herb-based sauces. Additionally, roasted or steamed asparagus spears add a touch of elegance to your pasta dish; they are particularly delightful with creamy Alfredo or pesto sauces.
Get creative and experiment with different veggies. It will turn your simple frozen pasta into a wholesome, flavorful feast.