Why You Should Let Your Pound Cake Rest Before Cutting

Pound cakes may seem simple, but they're so moist and delicious that we feel any home baker should take the time to perfect a classic pound cake recipe. However, once you've mastered the best way to mix the ingredients and figured out the most optimal baking time, the work still isn't done. You also must pay attention to the cooling process, including not cutting the cake too soon.

While it may not seem like cutting the cake too soon would make a huge difference, it's a critical step to remember. You want to ensure the pound cake rests before cutting because it is too fragile when it's hot. Therefore, you risk it falling apart if you try to slice it too soon. The last thing that you want is for the pound cake to lose its shape, especially if you plan on serving it to guests for dessert at a dinner party.

Letting pound cake rest is a step you shouldn't skip, but before you can even contemplate slicing and serving, there are a few other aspects to keep in mind during the overall cooling process.