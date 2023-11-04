Why You Should Let Your Pound Cake Rest Before Cutting
Pound cakes may seem simple, but they're so moist and delicious that we feel any home baker should take the time to perfect a classic pound cake recipe. However, once you've mastered the best way to mix the ingredients and figured out the most optimal baking time, the work still isn't done. You also must pay attention to the cooling process, including not cutting the cake too soon.
While it may not seem like cutting the cake too soon would make a huge difference, it's a critical step to remember. You want to ensure the pound cake rests before cutting because it is too fragile when it's hot. Therefore, you risk it falling apart if you try to slice it too soon. The last thing that you want is for the pound cake to lose its shape, especially if you plan on serving it to guests for dessert at a dinner party.
Letting pound cake rest is a step you shouldn't skip, but before you can even contemplate slicing and serving, there are a few other aspects to keep in mind during the overall cooling process.
The best way to cool a pound cake
Again, it may seem like all of the difficult work is done after the pound cake is out of the oven, but you still need to make sure you follow a few key steps to make sure it remains in the best state possible. Once it's out of the oven, here's what you do.
First, keep it in the pan for 10 to 20 minutes and place it on a wire rack. It's important not to take it out of the pan too soon because doing so will likely lead to a cake falling apart in your hands. Remember: The cake is most delicate when it's hot. Remove it from the pan after the 20 minutes is up. To do this, flip the pan over and gently remove the cake, then flip it right side up on the cooling rack. If you let it sit in the pan for too long, the cake will get damp and stick to the pan, making it much harder to remove. So, if you need to, you may want to set a timer to ensure it doesn't stay in the pan too long.
From there, let the pound cake completely cool on the wire rack. After that, you can finally dig in and enjoy this delicious dessert. Once you've mastered it, try some of our creative ways to elevate pound cake for your next baking adventure.