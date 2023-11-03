Why Buttermilk Is Crucial For Perfectly Textured Calamari

Calamari is one of the best appetizers out there. If you want to impress your dinner party guests, it wouldn't be a bad idea to perfect a delicious calamari recipe — such as Tasting Table's crispy and crunchy fried calamari, which was developed by Cecilia Ryu.

One of the key elements to perfecting this recipe is making sure that the breading is just right before the squid is fried. And before you can coat the squid in the flour mixture, there's one step you don't want to skip: Soaking the squid in buttermilk. Ryu says, "[The buttermilk] plays an important role ... [it] is used to tenderize the squid and also helps the breading stay in place." The recipe calls for you to keep the squid soaking in the buttermilk for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

In addition, it is important to do away with the buttermilk when it's time: After 30 minutes in the fridge, you'll need to dab away any lingering moisture from the buttermilk before coating it to avoid the breading being too thick after frying.