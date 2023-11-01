Magnolia Bakery Is Launching A Line Of Edibles In Fan-Favorite Flavors

New York City's Magnolia Bakery is known for its cupcakes topped with buttercream icing and its delicious banana pudding. And, starting today, it's taking those iconic flavors to new heights with a release of cannabis-infused chocolate bars, according to a press release. The bakery partnered with incredibles, a cannabis edible brand founded in 2010 and owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc., for two limited-edition flavors.

"Magnolia Bakery is dedicated to crafting delicious desserts for visitors of all tastes and preferences and can now share our signature flavors with cannabis consumers in three markets," Sara Gramling, vice president of public relations and partnerships at Magnolia Bakery, said in the release. "We hope that fans enjoy this all-new way to get baked with Magnolia Bakery."

The two flavors are Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar and Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar. Fans of the iconic bakery and weed edibles, aged 21 and older, can buy these CBD and THC-infused foods at Rise dispensaries across Illinois, Nevada, and Massachusetts today, November 1, 2023. According to Rise's online ordering, the banana pudding and red velvet bars cost $18 in Las Vegas and $20 in Chicago, so check your local dispensary for pricing in your area.