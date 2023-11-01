Magnolia Bakery Is Launching A Line Of Edibles In Fan-Favorite Flavors
New York City's Magnolia Bakery is known for its cupcakes topped with buttercream icing and its delicious banana pudding. And, starting today, it's taking those iconic flavors to new heights with a release of cannabis-infused chocolate bars, according to a press release. The bakery partnered with incredibles, a cannabis edible brand founded in 2010 and owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc., for two limited-edition flavors.
"Magnolia Bakery is dedicated to crafting delicious desserts for visitors of all tastes and preferences and can now share our signature flavors with cannabis consumers in three markets," Sara Gramling, vice president of public relations and partnerships at Magnolia Bakery, said in the release. "We hope that fans enjoy this all-new way to get baked with Magnolia Bakery."
The two flavors are Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar and Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar. Fans of the iconic bakery and weed edibles, aged 21 and older, can buy these CBD and THC-infused foods at Rise dispensaries across Illinois, Nevada, and Massachusetts today, November 1, 2023. According to Rise's online ordering, the banana pudding and red velvet bars cost $18 in Las Vegas and $20 in Chicago, so check your local dispensary for pricing in your area.
Magnolia Bakery's cannabis-infused edibles are inspired by dessert
The Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar, inspired by Magnolia's popular banana pudding, is "a swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies, and freeze-dried bananas," according to the press release. Each bar has a total of 100 milligrams of THC with 10 milligrams in each piece. Meanwhile, the Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar consists of "flavors of moist crimson cake, cream cheese tang, and rich dark chocolate." This red velvet cake-inspired bar has 100 milligrams each of THC and CBD, with 10 milligrams of each in every piece.
It's worth noting that the use of recreational marijuana is legal for adults 21 and older in the three states — Massachusetts, Illinois, and Nevada — where this product is currently available. Can't find it at your local Rise dispensary? The press release promises that the limited-edition bars will be more widely available in those three states soon.
If you're not much of a cannabis fan, you can enjoy Magnolia Bakery's standard banana pudding and red velvet cakes at one of its eight New York City shops — including its original location on Bleecker Street in the West Village — a bakery next to Rockefeller Center, plus locations in Chicago and Los Angeles. You can also order its iconic treats online if you don't have a Magnolia Bakery in your town.