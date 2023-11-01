What Is Early Harvest Olive Oil And Why Is It Superior To Other Types?

Anyone who has experience cooking at home likely knows that olive oil is one of the most important staples to have around. It can be used for cooking — including pairing with unexpected foods — as well as for integrating into salad dressings or sauces. But, while you've definitely heard of olive oil, you may not have heard of early harvest olive oil. To find out all about this type of olive oil, Tasting Table spoke to an expert: Katerina Mountanos, a certified olive oil sommelier and founder of the Mediterranean-rooted olive oil and lifestyle brand, Kosterina.

Mountanos explained that early harvest olive oil is a type of extra virgin olive oil that was, as the name suggests, harvested early in the season; olives are harvested for olive oil between October and February, so early harvesting would refer to sometime between October and December. Mountanos also noted that the olives are still unripe during this time — and still green in color.

So what are the benefits of early harvest olive oil? Well, as it turns out, it's both healthier and more flavorful.