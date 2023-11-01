Great Views At The Bar Nearly Always Mean Higher Drink Prices

No two bars are created equal. The gamut runs from utilitarian dive to sexy cocktail bar to Disney World (as in, you can literally order a knockout cocktail at Epcot, if you feel like it). But with this wide range of scenes comes a wide range of prices, and when you want a killer view at the bar, prepare to dish out accordingly.

In the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Biltmore Winery is serving world-class vino and one-of-a-kind mountain views (talk about terroir!), but a visit during the Christmas season will set you back $140. Between Florence and Siena lies Italy's iconic Antinori Chianti Classico winery — and you almost certainly won't be able to book a reservation even if you want it really, really badly. At Castello di Amorosa winery in scenic Napa Valley, a tasting costs $60, and cocktails run for roughly $15 each at Vertigo rooftop bar in Bangkok.

Luckily, knockout views can also be found outside of destination bars. At Bar Blondeau on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, guests can overlook the East River while sipping $19 Verbena Highballs. The joint's happy hour is even called "Sunset Hour" as a nod to the view. But a 15-minute subway ride east will take you to Old Stanley's, where that same $19 will get you a beer and a well shot three times — just instead of a riverfront view, you're looking at no-frills digs and wood-paneled walls.