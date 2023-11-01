The Simple Tip To Make Cutting Homemade Pizza Easier

If there's one challenge that home pizza makers face, it's slicing the pie without creating a messy disaster. While you might think letting it sit and cool before cutting is the way to go, we're here to reveal a secret that will revolutionize your slicing game — cut into it as soon as it comes out of the oven. Though you might be hoping to avoid a cheese landslide and a sticky, messy ordeal, it's actually for the better to slice hot pizza.

When your tomato pie is fresh out of the oven, the crust is at its softest and most pliable. This is the golden moment to make those perfect cuts. Waiting for it to cool can cause the dough to become harder and more resistant to the blade's edge. But slicing a piping-hot pizza allows the blade to glide effortlessly through the cheese, toppings, and crust. You'll achieve clean, and precise slices without sawing or tearing through the toppings. By doing it the correct way, you also avoid the cheese congealing and sticking to the cutter, which means less mess and more delectable slices on your plate.