The Rule Of Thumb To Follow When Pairing Tea With Food

Tea isn't just for croissants and tiny finger sandwiches. It's a stand-out beverage to pair with any meal, and like a sommelier versed in the art of fine wine, the discerning sipper understands that tea is a nuanced medium. In the same way that certain wines pair well with some foods and not others (Cabernet Sauvignon with ribeye steak, Sauvignon Blanc with fish, etc.), pairing tea with food is all about balance. As a general rule, start with the meal first, and then choose the best tea to complement its characteristics.

If the entree is more delicate, like fish, pasta, or roasted veggies, a more understated tea might be the way to go to avoid competing flavors — green tea or white tea can be ideal here. Other times, when serving meals with bolder flavors, you'll need a rich, full-bodied tea that won't get lost in the mix. Stronger herbal teas and black teas are the way to go for dishes like these.

Also, keep in mind that brewing times and temperatures can greatly affect your tea's flavor profile. You might steep a given tea for more or less time depending on how "much" of its flavor you want to pair with your dish. For instance, a hibiscus herbal tea might lend a pleasant herbaceous, floral note when paired with saffron couscous, but steep it for too long, and a stronger hibiscus flavor could overpower the delicate entree. It's all about nailing the right amount of flavors and aromas for your food pairing.