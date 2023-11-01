EJ Lagasse's Favorite Holiday Dish Is A Portuguese Classic - Exclusive

Holidays are a family affair, but it's hard to get home for the holidays when you're the chef patron of a restaurant. EJ Lagasse has taken over that position at Emeril's New Orleans, the flagship location opened by his father, Emeril, over 30 years ago. EJ Lagasse is a renowned chef in his own right, but that doesn't stop the cravings for a family classic. In an exclusive interview, Lagasse told us his favorite holiday dish.

If he could manage to get away for a holiday meal, Lagasse said, "I'd love to have my grandmother's Recheio, the Portuguese stuffing." He explained that the stuffing is made with "milk soaked like the innards of French bread, with onions and bell pepper, and some dry peppers like cayenne and things like that, cooked down with Portuguese sausage, chouriço. It's really fantastic. It's one of the favorites." We think this dish sounds delicious and would be the star of any table — and apparently, so does Lagasse, as he's also found a way to serve it to restaurant patrons.