The Award-Winning Bar Menu At Gleneagles Draws Inspiration From Mini Encyclopedias

In 1937, Frederick Warne & Co. began publishing Observer's Books, a series of colorful pocket-sized references that have since become collector's items — with some valued at close to $250. Nearly 100 titles were published, and the attractive books contained illustrations and descriptions of the topic at hand, which varied from flowers to islands to dogs. Readers were not only provided with facts about a wide range of topics but also acquired a pleasing-to-the-eye touch of whimsy to add to their bookshelves. It's no wonder that eventually, these mini encyclopedias might inspire a different kind of publication: An award-winning bar menu.

At The American Bar, tucked inside Scotland's Gleneagles Hotel (which also houses the Michelin-starred Andrew Fairlie restaurant), the cocktail menu borrows aesthetic elements from these accessible reference books. Beverages are categorized and displayed similarly, and pages are designed to include references to the botanical berries that inform each drink recipe. The unique concept helped the bar claim the 2023 title of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award, an acknowledgment given by 50 Best representatives.