Take Your Homemade Sangria One Step Further And Turn It Into Sorbet

If you've already perfected the ultimate homemade sangria, then you may be looking for a way to take the refreshing alcoholic drink a step further. Well, we have the perfect plan for you: making your own sangria sorbet. For those of you who are intrigued, sangria sorbet is exactly as it sounds — sangria that has been frozen until it has the consistency of sorbet.

Making the sorbet is actually quite simple. If you've already made sangria at home, then you've done the hard part. To turn it into sorbet, blend up the sangria ingredients, then pour the mixture into a bread loaf pan or other container. Then, just pop it into the freezer for at least six hours or until it reaches the consistency of sorbet. Soon, you'll have a light — yet boozy — sorbet full of wine and fruit flavors. It's perfect for enjoying in the afternoon on a hot, summer day or even serving it as an impressive dessert at a dinner party.