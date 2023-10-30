The Stainless Steel Bowl Hack For Peeling Garlic Bulbs In A Flash

The shaking method's effectiveness is no secret, but the exact science behind why it works so well remains something of a mystery. What makes two stainless steel bowls such a dynamic duo in the garlic-peeling world? It appears that abrasion is the key.

When garlic cloves are placed in the bowls and shaken vigorously, they collide with the sides of the metal bowls. This friction between the cloves and the stainless steel causes the papery skins to loosen and slip away. The process is what separates this technique from other methods, such as smashing the garlic with a knife or using dedicated garlic peelers.

But that's not all. Stainless steel has another remarkable quality that makes it the perfect material for this task: It's also an anti-garlic smell superhero. After you cut garlic, the pungent aroma can linger on your fingers, making it challenging to rid yourself of the scent. However, simply rubbing your fingers on a stainless steel surface, like a bowl or a sink, can help remove the garlic smell. Stainless steel's odor-neutralizing properties are attributed to its molecular structure, which can bind with the sulfur compounds responsible for the strong garlic smell and effectively neutralize them. This added bonus makes stainless steel an even more essential tool in the kitchen, especially when you're dealing with this aromatic ingredient — so keep those bowls around even after you've finished using them to peel your garlic.