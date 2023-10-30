A Spider Wok Skimmer Can Be Used To Create 'Bird's Nest' Fries

The strands of potato used to make bird's nest fries need to be super fine so they can be laid across the contours of the spider wok skimmer in a thin layer and take on the shape of the bowl. To achieve uniform frites that are all the same thickness, prepare your potatoes with a mandoline fitted with the julienne attachment. Identical fries will cook through at the same rate to create an even, golden basket with crispy edges.

Rinse and dry your potatoes before tossing in a spoonful of cornstarch to make them extra crunchy (feel free to customize here with dry spices, like paprika or chili powder, if you want to add more flavor). Then dip your spider wok skimmer in the hot oil, remove it, and line it with the fries before gently lowering it back down into your pan of oil. At this point, you can place another slightly smaller spider wok skimmer on top to hold the fries down or use a large ladle to apply gentle pressure to the surface. Once the fries start to crisp up and take on the shape of the skimmer you can remove the ladle or second spider that's been resting on top.

When your bird's nest is cooked through and golden it's ready to be filled with practically anything you can think of. Try piling in some chicken curry, pan-fried seafood, or a veggie stir fry.