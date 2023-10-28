Cup Noodles Will Be Microwavable For The First Time In 2024

College students, rejoice. The lifeblood of young professionals and starving artists everywhere is about to get even more convenient. Next year, Cup Noodles will be microwavable.

According to an official press release by Nissin Foods U.S.A., a new paper cup will replace the iconic ramen's polystyrene version starting in early 2024. Previously, Cup Noodles fans have had to boil water separately and pour it over the dehydrated noodles. Now, for the first time since Cup Noodles hit the U.S. market in 1973, folks will be able to slam that lovin' cup-full in the microwave in office break rooms, college dorms, teacher's lounges, and other on-the-go "dining rooms" everywhere. All that stands between consumers and a warm meal is two minutes and 15 seconds.

Fans can rest assured that Cup Noodles will be keeping the same beloved logo and aesthetic design. The noodles can still be packaged, prepared, and served all in one cup, but the innovative design is about to get even more innovative. In addition to shifting to paper, the new packaging will be made using 40% recycled fiber and will ditch the plastic sleeve altogether, totally polystyrene-free.

The cups really add up over time. Nissin Food Holdings sold over 50 billion Cup Noodles in 2021 alone — which translates to a lot of disposable packaging for customers to discard and send to the landfill. The new packaging is part of a larger shift toward sustainability by the company.