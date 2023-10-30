Pati Jinich's Tricks For Adding Extra Flavor To Homemade Tortillas - Exclusive

Pati Jinich is a celebrated Mexican-American chef, cookbook author, and television personality. When she's not traveling throughout Mexico and sampling the culinary delicacies of different regions for her television series, "Pati's Mexican Table," she can often be found in her home kitchen preparing meals for her family. We recently spoke with Jinich for an exclusive interview with Tasting Table where she shared some of her favorite cooking hacks for when she runs out of time in the kitchen as well as her tips for making homemade tortillas with extra flavor.

Jinich shared that because of her busy schedule, "I don't always make [tortillas] from scratch — only when I have the extra time ... I always have packs of tortillas at the ready, because I'm not going to have time every day to make 20 tortillas from scratch." But when time allows, Jinich prioritizes not only making her own tortillas but also making those homemade tortillas special. "When I have extra time, I do make them at home ... if I want to season them and flavor them with something," Jinich noted. "For the new season of 'Pati's Mexican Table,' I made herb corn tortillas."