Pimento Cheese Needs To Be The Star Of Your Next Cookout

If you save pimento cheese for sliced white bread sandwiches and club crackers, you're missing out on the versatility of this southern staple spread. The beloved, savory-sweet mixture of sharp cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and tangy pimento peppers has taken picnics and tailgates by storm as a convenient and portable way to jazz up the menu. We've already recommended it for your grilled cheese sandwiches – pimento cheese will also make your other grilled creations shine with added flavor and melty texture.

Rather than a mundane slice of cheddar on a burger, subbing pimento cheese adds the creaminess of mayo and a bite of peppers to enhance beef and plant-based patties alike. How about a split grilled hot dog stuffed with melty pimento cheese or a tender chicken breast slathered with the spread right off the grill? Don't forget the veggies, either. Grilled zucchini, asparagus, and thick slices of onion straight off the grill could all benefit from a dollop of pimento cheese. The rich cheesy mixture enhances almost every food it meets.