How The Rise Of The 6-Foot Hero Sandwich Spawned A Decades-Long Family Feud

Of all the feuds in the history of New York City's dining scene, the Manganaro family's story may be the most poignant. The Dell'Orto brothers — one-time owners of side-by-side restaurants in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood — didn't speak to one another for more than three decades. At issue were the rights to the name of the 6-foot Hero-Boy sandwich their mother and uncle created and introduced together in 1955.

Originally conceived as a publicity stunt to boost business, the colossal Hero-Boy sandwich weighed in at 22 pounds and sold for $28.50 (about $285 in 2023 dollars). The HeroBoy was successful beyond the family's wildest dreams. At one point, the eldest Dell'Orto brother, Salvatore, was a guest on the old television quiz show "I've Got a Secret," challenging a panel of judges to guess his link to fame: the Hero-Boy.

In a perfect world, the stunning success of the HeroBoy would become the stuff of legend. Tales of the genesis of the giant sandwich that became a cornerstone of the family business would pass gleefully from generation to generation. Instead, ownership of the Hero-Boy name ignited a decades-long family feud. The Manganaro family was divided by much more than the single brick wall that separated the two side-by-side businesses. Here's the backstory.