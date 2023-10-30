13 Celebrity Chef Tips For The Best Pasta Salad

According to Ina Garten, the secret to crafting a truly exceptional pasta salad is simple but transformative: Don't hold back on the salty additions. With years of experience in the kitchen, Garten has discovered that many pasta salads fall short of expectations. "The thing about pasta salad I've learned over the years is that most of them are so boring; they don't really have any flavor," she said on her Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa" via YouTube.

In this recipe for her tomato feta pasta salad, she doesn't skimp on the sodium-heavy ingredients that infuse the dish with bold flavor. Olives add a briny essence and the feta adds a tangy richness, while the Parmesan contributes a nutty saltiness. Capers and a dash of kosher salt in the dressing further intensify the savory profile. To balance out the saltiness of these additions, she combines them with olive oil and acidic red wine vinegar.

When it comes to flavor, there's no need to hold back. By embracing salty ingredients, Garten suggests you can transform a once-dull pasta salad into a culinary masterpiece that will have you redefining your expectations for this classic dish.