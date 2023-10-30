The Wines You Can Always Expect To Find At Emeril's In New Orleans - Exclusive

Some things never change — even with a complete renovation and a revitalized menu, Emeril's flagship location in New Orleans is still the place to be if you want a glass of wine to accompany your meal. Chef patron EJ Lagasse, who also happens to be the son of founder Emeril Lagasse, assured us in an exclusive interview that the restaurant's commitment to quality wine is not going to change under his leadership. "The wine list at the restaurant has been expansive for many years. It's been a grand award-winning wine list since 1999," he said. The reason why is simple: Emeril loves wine. "My father has always been into the wine. He still is. He's hyper-involved in the wine program to this day."

With so many unique wines out there, we asked Lagasse what wines will always be found on the menu. "In Louisiana and New Orleans, a lot of people drink a lot of red and white Burgundy. We're going to be seeing a lot of that. We've invested a bit in the Bordeaux category as well, and specifically in the first growth categories when it comes to trying to build and maintain verticals that we have in the restaurant to this day."