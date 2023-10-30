The Wines You Can Always Expect To Find At Emeril's In New Orleans - Exclusive
Some things never change — even with a complete renovation and a revitalized menu, Emeril's flagship location in New Orleans is still the place to be if you want a glass of wine to accompany your meal. Chef patron EJ Lagasse, who also happens to be the son of founder Emeril Lagasse, assured us in an exclusive interview that the restaurant's commitment to quality wine is not going to change under his leadership. "The wine list at the restaurant has been expansive for many years. It's been a grand award-winning wine list since 1999," he said. The reason why is simple: Emeril loves wine. "My father has always been into the wine. He still is. He's hyper-involved in the wine program to this day."
With so many unique wines out there, we asked Lagasse what wines will always be found on the menu. "In Louisiana and New Orleans, a lot of people drink a lot of red and white Burgundy. We're going to be seeing a lot of that. We've invested a bit in the Bordeaux category as well, and specifically in the first growth categories when it comes to trying to build and maintain verticals that we have in the restaurant to this day."
The attached wine bar allows patrons to get a drink without dining at the restaurant
The wine list at Emeril's isn't just expansive — it's award-winning as well. It first won the "Wine Spectator" Grand Award in 2000. This impressive program was spearheaded by Emeril Lagasse himself, who remains active in ensuring its success. "Dad's really involved in the wine program and still does a lot of the buying personally," EJ Lagasse told us.
If you would like to enjoy the wine offerings yourself but do not want a full meal, you're in luck. Attached to Emeril's is The Wine Bar at Emeril's, a chic establishment that allows patrons to order from Emeril's wine cellar. In addition to wine, The Wine Bar offers small plates and desserts for guests to enjoy in a more relaxed setting than the main restaurant. So sit back, relax, and grab yourself a glass of wine that may even be hand-selected for you by Emeril himself.
