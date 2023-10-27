How Andrew Rea Avoids Dry Pork With One Simple Step - Exclusive

Andrew Rea told us, "[Your meat] needs to be pink and rosy, and that's how you end up with nice, juicy pork." This advice refers to cuts like tenderloins or chops, as Rea advises to cook them "gently" versus to the point of something you could use as a hockey puck. But while you don't want to cook those cuts for too long, others shouldn't be rushed through the process. "When it comes to the tougher, longer cuts, it's patience and low temperature," he added. He recommends allowing the proper length of time to cook pork, without quickly scorching it on higher heat.

The YouTube star said, "With the fatty cuts full of connective tissue and everything, it's about giving it the time that it needs to break down and become tender." Not sure where to start? Tasting Table has the best slow-and-low method for juicy pork tenderloin. Make sure to monitor the internal temperature as it's cooking — as you would for any type of meat — and your pork will come out as tender and juicy as you could hope for.



