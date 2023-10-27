Yum Bug Just Opened A Pop-Up In London. Here's What To Expect

Having grown up in Southeast Asia, eating insects was part of the norm for Leo Taylor. Aaron Thomas studied entomology at university, so he was used to seeing insects in ways others never considered. The pair teamed up in 2017 and began experimenting with creating insect-based meals in 2018, hoping to eventually land on a product that would be accepted into the broader culture.

At first, they tried at-home meal kits before discovering that this was too hard to control. It left too much responsibility in customers' hands, most of whom had no experience cooking with insects. So, they returned to the drawing board, working to create a product that might sit on the same shelf as a meat alternative.

Yum Bug's crickets are all farmed and harvested in Cambridgeshire; once only farmed for reptiles, the facilities have since been upgraded to ensure safe and clean human consumption. The crickets, Thomas explains, are processed by simulating cold, winter-like temperatures to induce hibernation or stasis. From there, the bugs are frozen and killed in the process. This ensures as humane and painless a process as possible.

Thomas explains a cricket's lifespan is around 12 weeks in total. In the farming process, crickets can live approximately half of that. It's a proportion that far exceeds the natural life of a cow, which can be upwards of 20 years. The born-to-slaughter pipeline for beef can be as short as two years, a fraction of a cow's lifespan.