The Nutritious Hack To Thicken Your Curry Sauce

Once you've decided the vegetable that will pair well with your curry sauce, the process is pretty simple. It may be that you want a straightforward vegetable puree; if so, boil the vegetable in plain water before pureeing it in a heat-resistant blender or with an immersion blender. While you will want to drain the excess water away, make sure you reserve a bit to thin out the puree if it seems too tight.

There is nothing to say that you can't add to the flavor of your vegetable puree, though. If the final curry contains meat, consider simmering it in chicken or other meat stocks for a bit more meatiness. For a vegetarian umami punch, vegetable stock, mushroom stock, soy sauce, or some combination will work as flavorful simmering mediums. You can also add extra spices or herbs, such as ground cinnamon, coriander, cardamom, ginger, anise, cilantro, chiles, or garlic to underline the flavors of the curry sauce.

One more option you may want to consider is one that is a bit more divisive than a simple vegetable puree, but no stranger to curries, especially those from India. Okra, be it in pieces or blended, can thicken a sauce or stew — most notably, gumbo — thanks to the slimy mucilage it contains. While some people turn up their noses at this very element, okra can bring about the body your curry needs with an unobtrusive, sweet, grassy flavor that pairs well with the bold flavors that curries can contain.