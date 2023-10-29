Milkis Is The Creamy South Korean Soft Drink That Offers A Sweet Boost

The concept of Milkis came about in 1919 in South Korea; however, it wasn't until 1989 that the company Lotte Chilsung sold Milkis commercially. The target consumers for this drink were South Korean youths and young adults who had to stay up at night and study. Milkis would provide them with a "sweet boost" or energy for their all-nighters.

Since its inception over three decades ago, Milkis has carved a niche not merely as a drink but as an integral part of South Korean culture and has reached the West with fervor. Whether it's a festive gathering or a casual meal, Milkis is often the drink of choice, alongside spicy Korean fried chicken or as the refreshing chaser to savory and filling Korean BBQ.

And then there's the nightlife: across social media, people create and chug down "Milkis shots." Creative drinkers mix shots of soju, beer, and Sprite to make a boozy version of Milkis. Just note, usually, there's no real Milkis in these shots. Now, jumping over to the realm of desserts, creatives have incorporated Milkis to offer new spins on classics. To name a few possibilities, there are hwachae (or Korean watermelon punch) made with Milkis, Milkis popsicles, or Milkis panna cotta infused with its unique flavor. The sweet and bubbly world of Milkis is vast, and it offers more than a sweet boost these days, as every can is an invitation to explore.