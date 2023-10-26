David Chang's Fine-Dining NYC Restaurant, Momofuku Ko, Is Closing
Momofuku Ko, the two-Michelin-starred fine-dining establishment by Chef David Chang, is the latest of his eateries to shutter. It was officially announced on October 24 that the flagship restaurant's doors would close on November 4, after nearly 15 years in operation. Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar closed its doors last month too, a couple of years after moving to a new location.
According to Eater, the closure is part of a business plan implemented when the company named Marguerite Zabar Mariscal its new CEO in 2019. Since then, it has closed several restaurants, while expanding with products like soy sauce, chili oil, and noodles at stores nationwide, including Whole Foods. In a statement to Eater, the company credits the changing landscape of restaurants over the last 20 years to its closure, while excitedly looking forward to the new restaurants in development similar to the original Noodle Bar that started it all.
The history of Momofuku Ko
Momofuku Ko, Chang's third restaurant, originally opened in 2008 on First Avenue in Manhattan's East Village. It received its two Michelin stars in 2009 and has held onto the coveted recognition since then. It went on to relocate to its current location in an alley off First Street on the edge of the East Village in a dark, swanky setting with a large bar and dining room. Despite its eventual demise, the eatery was recognized by The New York Times in 2015 and was named one of the world's best restaurants in 2019.
If you haven't had the chance to dine there, there are still many Momofuku eateries in New York City (and beyond) so you can taste Chang's culinary creations. In NYC, there's a Noodle Bar downtown in the East Village and uptown at Columbus Circle, where you can savor dishes like pork belly buns, white pepper wings, and mushroom ramen. There's also the casual Bang Bar, which slings Korean-inspired sandwiches and wraps. In Las Vegas, the company runs Momofuku, and you'll find Majordōmo in Los Angeles, which has a slightly more upscale menu and vibe.