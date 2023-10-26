David Chang's Fine-Dining NYC Restaurant, Momofuku Ko, Is Closing

Momofuku Ko, the two-Michelin-starred fine-dining establishment by Chef David Chang, is the latest of his eateries to shutter. It was officially announced on October 24 that the flagship restaurant's doors would close on November 4, after nearly 15 years in operation. Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar closed its doors last month too, a couple of years after moving to a new location.

According to Eater, the closure is part of a business plan implemented when the company named Marguerite Zabar Mariscal its new CEO in 2019. Since then, it has closed several restaurants, while expanding with products like soy sauce, chili oil, and noodles at stores nationwide, including Whole Foods. In a statement to Eater, the company credits the changing landscape of restaurants over the last 20 years to its closure, while excitedly looking forward to the new restaurants in development similar to the original Noodle Bar that started it all.