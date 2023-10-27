Jalapeño Is The Ultra-Spicy Ingredient Your Chili Is Lacking

Chili is a hearty and comforting meal, perfect for a cozy night in during the winter — or, even summertime nights, too. If you're looking for a way to make your chili a bit more exciting, then you need to consider one ultra-spicy ingredient: jalapeño.

You can add jalapeños to any chili recipe that you enjoy to amp up the spice a notch. Start with your favorite chili base — stick with a classic chili con carne or vegetarian dish, or switch it up with the addition of ground bison, sweet-and-spicy chorizo, or green veggies (for chili verde). To add jalapeños to any of these dishes, start by slicing or dicing them before stirring them into the stew while it's still on the stove. If you're looking for even more heat (and an opportunity to amp up the final aesthetics), add a few slices of jalapeños to garnish the chili.