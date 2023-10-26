The 3 Pantry Staples Lidia Bastianich Always Keeps On Hand

Any chef or seasoned home cook is sure to have a few pantry staples they insist should always be kept on hand. These items are often the ones you turn to when you're in a pinch. Maybe it's too late to run to the store, or perhaps you've run out of something else, or you simply decide to switch up the dinner menu at the last moment. Whatever the reason, these items are your lifesavers, allowing for some pivotal flexibility in the kitchen. Emmy Award-winning television host and bestselling cookbook author Lidia Bastianich is no stranger to these situations and the importance of having a cleverly stocked pantry.

With her over 50 years of experience cooking professionally, fans of Bastianich will be excited to know, that in an interview with Eating Well, the Italian-American chef revealed her three must-have pantry ingredients and one of her choices just might surprise you. In the order she lists them in the Q&A, they are olive oil (a "good one" she specifies), canned plum tomatoes, and "a lot of legumes." And while that last one might seem unexpected to a beginner cook, you'll find any seasoned veteran of the kitchen has beans (or legumes) listed somewhere in their top 10 (if not top 5) list of must-have pantry staples.