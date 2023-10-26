The Chocolatey Twist For Your Next Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creme Frappuccino
Certain days call for an extra touch of sweetness, and ordering a Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino from Starbucks can help turn the dreariest of afternoons right side up. Yet even a recipe as enjoyable and rich as a Starbucks Frappuccino flavored with pumpkin and spice can be amplified with the added touch of chocolate. With some java chips, mocha sauce, and extra cinnamon, even a too-good-to-be-true beverage recipe can be enhanced, and you can be sipping on the decadent pumpkin drink of your dreams as you layer up against the cooler temperatures of autumn.
Whether or not you have a Starbucks store within driving distance, adding mocha sauce or cinnamon dolce syrup to your next home Frappuccino creation can make your delicious drink that much sweeter. And, let's face it, sometimes we all could use a bit of brightening up when days become darker and sunlight is in shorter supply. Get ready to sample the dessert of your dreams in liquid form.
The Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Frappuccino offers guaranteed sweetness
The Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Frappuccino is one of the items listed on Starbucks' secret menu, but there's no reason why this drink order shouldn't be hailed from the rooftops. Combining smooth, decadent notes of chocolate with the favorite fall flavor of pumpkin spice will have you craving this drink all year long.
If your local Starbucks barista needs guidance making this drink, simply order a tall Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino, add one pump each of mocha sauce and cinnamon dolce syrup, and finish with a scoop of java chips. Then, ask them to garnish your drink with whipped cream, extra caramel or chocolate drizzle, and a light dusting of cinnamon, and you'll have the taste of heaven in your hands. If you're not feeling like a cold drink, opt for a Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Latte — just ask the barista to hold the java chips.
To double down on the tasty combination of chocolate and pumpkin, enjoy your custom beverage with a chocolate chip and pumpkin streusel muffin. This treat-and-drink duo makes for a snack time that can hold its own when it comes to satisfying moments of sweetness, no matter how much sun is — or isn't — filling your days.