The Type Of Pizza You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Tauruses are known for a lot of things, and being flexible is not one of them. In fact, if there's one thing these signs value the most — whether it be in friendships, careers, or their own schedules — it's stability and reliability. This means that, in the world of pizza, there could only be one type for this sign — and that's the classic New York slice. But, not just any New York slice. Sure, they could stop by any of the dollar slice shops or stands operating on every other block of the city, and while that would fulfill the Tauruses' need for reliability; if that crust doesn't hold up the weight of the cheese, their trust would only break along with it.

A pizza spill is enough to ruin anyone's day but for these signs, but these signs are the type to take it much more personally — even if they don't show it on their faces or in their demeanors. Tauruses need one go-to spot they can go to, one that they can trust. When it comes to the New York Style, there's no place quite as trustworthy as Lombardis, the one that started it all. Open since 1905, Lombardi's is said to be the first pizzeria in the United States. But, more importantly, it's been credited for developing the famous pizza style that's become synonymous with the city. Considering it made Tasting Table's list of the best pizza in NYC, it won't disappoint.