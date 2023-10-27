Philippe Chow's Drink Pairing For Beijing-Style Chinese Seafood - Exclusive

Philippe Chow is perhaps most known for his eponymous restaurant Philippe, which entered the New York City dining scene in 2005 to great critical acclaim. The Chinese-born chef got his start cooking in celebrated kitchens in Hong Kong and later in several fine-dining establishments worldwide before bringing his culinary mastery to American diners. Chow joined Tasting Table for an exclusive interview at this year's New York City Food & Wine Festival (NYCWFF), where he hosted a booth at the Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Trade Day to grace festival-goers with a taste of his beloved chicken satay skewers.

Since the NYCWFF event was heavily focused on wine and spirits, we chatted with Chow about some of his favorite beverages and learned his recommendations for the best drinks to pair with the Beijing-style Chinese specialties he serves at Philippe. According to Chow, when you're enjoying "Chinese seafood... drink wine." Wine is a quintessential drink pairing for any meal, but Chow recommends sticking with white wine while eating Beijiing-style Chinese seafood.