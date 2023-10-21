Frito-Lay's Newest Product Is Half Cheeto, Half Pretzel

If it seems like you've been seeing Cheetos everywhere lately, it's because you probably have been. From creative flavors like Mexican Street Corn and Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion to new products like "Fantastix" and boxed mac and cheese, Frito-Lay has been cartwheeling into intrepid snack territory — and fans are digging it. Who could forget the limited-edition Cheetos Duster appliance that dropped last year? Even Alton Brown names Cheetle "the best flavor on earth." Now, the company is back with a when-worlds-collide fusion tailor-made for savory snack fans.

Introducing Cheetos Pretzels. The snack is halved into two distinct sides — one side is a cracker-like texture covered in the iconic vivid orange Cheetle dust, and the other side is a pretzel. As the Cheetos website explains, the aim is to achieve intense flavor and a desirable crunch while injecting a bit of mischief into the mix. Cheetos Pretzels are available in two flavors: Cheddar and Flamin' Hot. Both are now available for $5.69 in 10-oz bags and $2.49 in 3-oz bags at stores across the country.

How long will the new snack be around? There's no "limited time" label on the packaging or mentioned in the product's official press release, so at least for now, it looks like fans can get comfortable. In fact, many fans have already taken to the internet to sound off on the new fusion snack, and the reviews are nothing short of fixation.