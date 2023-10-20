Cooking With Brie Larson And Developing Vintage Recipes For Lessons In Chemistry - Exclusive

Pretty much anyone who is interested in food-based media would agree that working at the intersection of cooking and television is a dream job. In her conversation with us, Courtney McBroom exuded the aura of someone who's grateful to have landed where she has. And as she mapped out her culinary career thus far, it's obvious that she's someone who is meant to be there, too. Even if her long career didn't start in food.

McBroom said that prior to entering the culinary universe, she went to journalism school only to realize it wasn't for her. Instead, she enrolled in pastry school and began working as a pastry chef in Austin, Texas. Her career took her to the French-American bistro, Jeffery's, before McBroom took a bigger leap to New York City.

On the impetus for moving to NYC, McBroom said, "I knew I wanted to work at Momofuku Milk Bar." She started by looking for ads on CraigsList, eventually finding an opening at Momofuku Noodle Bar instead. She was undeterred. "I sent my resume to them," McBroom told us, "and said, 'I don't want to work for you. Put me in touch with the Milk Bar folks.'"

Ask, and you shall receive. McBroom eventually became the culinary director at Momofuku Milk Bar, along the way publishing recipes in prominent food media outlets, writing a cookbook, and now publishing an "oddball newsletter about throwing dinner parties" called Ruined Table.